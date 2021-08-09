SCAG: Fairfield man facing charges connected to child sexual abuse material

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a Fairfield man was arrested Thursday for charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors. Authorities say 23-year-old Jonathan David Neel, faces 19 total charges.

Investigators say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, saying he solicited a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material, distributed child sexual abuse material, possessed child sexual abuse material and distributed nude images to a minor.

Authorities say Neel is charged with four counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor first degree, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree, eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.