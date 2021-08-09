SCAG Wilson joins coalition of AGs calling for quicker implementation of Called ID technology

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson wants the federal government to hang up on robocalls for good. Wilson joined 51 state attorneys general in asking the FCC to move up the deadline for smaller telephone companies to implement Caller ID technology.

“This technology is not a silver bullet that will get rid of all illegal robocalls but it will reduce them and allow you to feel more comfortable knowing who’s calling you,” Attorney General Wilson said. “But right now, smaller companies don’t have to implement it until June 30, 2023, even if they do a high volume of illegal robocalls. That’s a loophole we need to close as quickly as possible.”

According to officials, the TRACED Act requires phone companies to implement STIR/SHAKEN technology. This is a Calller ID technology that helps ensure calls are from verified phone numbers. Authorities say large companies had to implement this technology by June 2021, while smaller companies have until June 2023.

Officials say the coalition is asking the FCC to move this deadline for smaller companies to no later than June 30, 2022.

