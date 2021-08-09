SCDOT says it is moving into Phase 2 of Carolina Crossroads project

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation say the department is moving into Phase 2 of the Carolina Crossroads project. SCDOT says this $127 million contract comes three months after a $210 million contract was awarded for Phase 1 of the project.

According to SCDOT, Phase 2 will update the interchange for Broad River Road on I-20 and help with traffic flow. Additionally, officials say this will lengthen the westbound access on I-20 to I-26 westbound, limiting congestion.

Authorities say the Carolina Crossroads Project has five phases that will modernize the I-26/I-2-/I-126 interchange, otherwise known as “Malfunction Junction,” in the Midlands.

“Malfunction Junction has been known for years as a major pinch point in our state. An estimated 112 hours per year are wasted by each person sitting in traffic at this bottleneck and it is time to relieve this daily traffic jam in order to better serve the people, businesses and freight needs of our great state,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall.

The complete project is supposed to wrap up by the end of 2029 and cost a total of $1.7 billion.