Activists gather in the Midlands, call on lawmakers to pass “For the People Act”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Activists in the Midlands joined a nationwide effort to call on lawmakers to pass the “For the People Act” before their upcoming recess. The “For the People Act” is designed to expand access to the ballot box, limit dark money contributions and strengthen ethics rules for candidates.

Tuesday, demonstrators took part in the rally titled “Democracy can’t wait, but your recess can” at Senator Tim Scott’s office. Similar rallies took place at Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Scott’s offices throughout the state.