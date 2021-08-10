Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin responds to AGs letter regarding mask mandate in schools

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin released a statement responding to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s letter regarding the city’s mask mandate in schools.

The mayor’s full statement is included below.

“We appreciate the Attorney General’s letter explaining the state’s position, however we fundamentally disagree with his opinion that our emergency mandates stand in violation with state law. Our City government has a constitutional authority and responsibility to preserve the lives, safety health and welfare of our city and our citizens. This at times requires we must act swiftly and decisively on an emergency basis, and we are assured we are not in violation of state law, and are prepared to defend our position.

We are in the midst of a steep rise in infections in the greatest pandemic in over 100 years and ask our state leaders to step back from viewing this matter as one of conflict between the City and state, and rather stand with us to help find the solutions that will best protect our children and teachers, and keep them safe and healthy when school resumes next week,” said Mayor Steve Benjamin.