Country’s first Anne Frank Center opening at UofSC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia and the University of South Carolina is now home to the country’s first Anne Frank Center. It is one of four worldwide.

The exhibit explores the life of the young girl who hid from Nazis with her family in their attic in Amsterdam for more than two years during World War II.

University officials say the center will provide an experience unlike any other. The Anne Frank Center will be located in the Baringer House on College Street and be open for tours on September 19.