Local Living: Register for the City of Columbia’s After-School program, school supply drive this month and more!

WWE’s Summer Slam Tour is coming to Colonial Life Arena. WWE Live Supershow will hit Columbia on August 15. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com. Tickets can only be purchased online.

The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is continuing their Prime Time at the Park events with their final movie night this Friday. The community movie event will run from 7-10 p.m. at the Lorick Park baseball field. Organizers say the free event provides a fun and safe environment for all teens between the ages 13-17. You are welcome to bring snacks, drinks and blankets or chairs to watch the movie on.

Students have a chance to keep busy after the school bell rings this year. Registration for the City of Columbia’s After-School Program is now open. Kids ages 5-12 have a chance to get out all that after school energy by playing sports, games, creating arts and crafts and even going on some field trips. Programs start August 18 and run from 3-6 p.m. everyday during the school week. The cost is $30 per week.

The City of Columbia says you can register at the following locations:

Edisto Park 1914 Wiley St. 803-255-8103

Emily Douglas Park (Teen Program Grades 6 th -8 th ) 2500 Wheat Street 803-733-8531

(Teen Program Grades 6 -8 ) Greenview Park 6700 David St. 803-754-5223

Hampton Park 1117 Brandon Avenue 803-695-5207

Heathwood Park 800 Abelia Road 803-733-8446

Hyatt Park 950 Jackson Ave. 803-733-8445

Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center 2611 Grant St. 803-255-8161

Lorick Park 1600 Lorick Ave. 803-691-9339

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park 2300 Greene St. 803-733-8452

Melrose Park 1500 Fairview Road 803-733-8493

Pinehurst Park 2300 Pinehurst Rd. 803-733-8451

Sims Park 3500 Duncan Street 803-733-8451

St. Anna’s Park 1313 Liberty Hill Ave. 803-733-8450

Woodland Park 6500 Olde Knight Parkway 803-776-1096



August 21st, it’s the city versus the county in the back-to-school battle. City Councilman Edward McDowell and Richland County Councilman Derrek Pugh are going head-to-head to stuff a school bus with classroom supplies. You can visit the Page Ellington Park next Saturday from 12-3 p.m. and choose which bus you’d like to donate school supplies to. The first bus between the city and the county that fills up, gets to donate those supplies to their choices of schools.