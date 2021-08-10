Southern Current investing $38.8 million into expanding operations in Lee County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Office of the Governor, Southern Current plans to expand its operations in Lee County. Officials say the developer of utility-wide solar energy facilities is investing $38.8 million into the expansion. Southern Current manages its projects from site selection to construction and operation.

“Southern Current is excited to expand its operations in Lee County. The economic development team and county administration have been strong supporters of the growth of clean energy. A strong partnership with the county has made these additional investments possible, and we are proud to be part of the community,” said Southern Current Chief Development Officer Paul Fleury.

For more information, visit southerncurrentllc.com.