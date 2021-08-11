AG Alan Wilson responds to lawsuit filed by UofSC professor regarding mask mandate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson entered his response to a lawsuit filed by a University of South Carolina professor over Wilson’s opinion that a university mask mandate violated state law.

The lawsuit calls for the courts to clear up the language of the proviso that prohibits public schools, colleges and universities from mandating masks.

In his response, the attorney general said he believes the proviso enacted by the legislature intended to ban mask requirements at state-supported schools colleges and universities. Wilson says it is a political question that should be handled by the legislature.

You can read Wilson’s full response here.