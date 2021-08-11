UofSC outlines COVID-19 guidelines for students’ return to campus, including vaccine incentives

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday, the University of South Carolina revealed new outlines regarding COVID-19 as students return to campus. This includes testing and incentives for students to get vaccinated against the virus.

UofSC interim President Dr. Harris Pastides says the university is working on a comprehensive testing plan for students and faculty on campus. According to the university’s website, students living on campus must provide either a negative PCR or antigen test conducted no more than 90 days before they arrive, proof of COVID-19 infection within the last 90 days or a completed vaccination record before they arrive. By August 18, those living off campus are required to show a negative PCR or antigen test conducted between August 8-18, proof of COVID-19 infection within the last 90 days or a completed vaccination record.

During the fall 2021 semester, monthly testing is required for students, faculty and staff. The full guidelines for testing can be found on the university’s website. Students will receive an email the week of their test, and they will have seven days to get tested.

UofSC also announced a list of incentives for students to get vaccinated if they have not already. Officials say students who get vaccinated this fall or were previously vaccinated will have the chance to win the following prizes:

One full and one half in-state tuition discount (for enrolled students)

Apple Airpods, iPad Minis and Macbooks

Four tickets (per winner) to home football games, including Carolina vs. Clemson

Garage parking passes for spring semester (4 student passes; 2 faculty/staff passes)

Five $1,000 travel grants (for faculty)

Five $1,000 supply grants (for faculty and staff)

Five professional association memberships (for faculty)

$500 bookstore credit

$250 meal plan cards for students, faculty and staff

Pop-up events with food prizes

More prizes could be added. To be eligible, students must submit their vaccination record call to the MyHealthSpace portal.