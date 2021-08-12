Fairfield County Sheriff: Two teens arrested last month, both charged with murder

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, two 17-year-olds were arrested and charged with the murder of Charles Byrd Jr.

Deputies say one of the 17-year-olds was arrested July 28 and the other was arrested July 30. Authorities say they are both charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this murder is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-635-4141 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at crimesc.com. Authorities say if your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.