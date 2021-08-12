Local Living: Back to School Bash in Orangeburg this weekend, Columbia Animal Shelter waiving adoption fees August 23-27 and more!

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is holding a back to school bash this weekend! It takes place Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Livingston Park. The sheriff says there will be free food, live music and games. Also, school supplies will be given to children while supplies last.

You have a chance to get a deal on a new forever friend. The Columbia Animal Shelter is participating in a nationwide Clear the Shelters event. From August 23-27, the shelter will waive all adoption fees. Then from August 28-September 19, they’re only $15. If you have room in your heart and home for a four-legged friend, stop by the shelter’s location on Humane Lane.

Wrestling fans still have some time to get their tickets to see some of your favorite superstars at the WWE Super Show. Their Summer Slam Tour hits the Colonial Life Arena this Sunday at 5 p.m. This tour is promised to be an action packed adventure and feature South Carolina’s own “Big Show” Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and more. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.