SCDEW: Increase in initial unemployment insurance claims last week

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported an increase in initial unemployment insurance claims for last week.

According to the department, from August 1 -7, 1,432 initial claims were filed.

This is an increase of 91 claims filed from the previous week of July 25 – 31, when 1,341 claims were filed, which is the lowest number of initial unemployment insurance claims since the pandemic began in March 2020.

According to SCDEW, since March 15, 2020, 916,998 total initial unemployment insurance claims have been filed in the Palmetto State.

The department says $242.94 was the average weekly payout last week and 12,557 claimants received the payments.

The U.S. Department of Labor says the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell for a third straight time last week, as jobless claims fell to 375,000 from 387,000 the previous week.

Officials say the number of applications has fallen since topping 900,000 in early January as the economy is reopening.