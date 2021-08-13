DNC Chair Jaime Harrison announces SC Democratic Party will receive grant to fund voter registration efforts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday, the “Build Back Better” bus tour stopped in Columbia, South Carolina. During this stop, Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison announced that the South Carolina Democratic Party will receive the first grant in the DNC’s “Red State Fund.” Officials say this grant will provide $100,000 to fund voter registration efforts ahead of the midterm election in 2022.

According to DNC, the “Red State Fund” is designed to build tailored programs in traditionally Republican states to put the GOP on defense. According to officials, states must meet two of the following criteria to be eligible for one of these grants: Having no Democratic senator or governor, less than 25% Democrats in the congressional delegation and a supermajority of Republicans in the state legislature.

“While Republicans are going to egregious lengths to keep people from voting, the investment we are making today will help more people in the state of South Carolina register to vote so that they can make their voices heard,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison. “Turning red states blue doesn’t happen by accident and the DNC is proud to be making critical, early investments to give Democratic state parties across the country the resources they need to be successful.”

According to officials, this funding is in addition to a four year agreement providing $23 million to state parties for the DNC’s midterm strategy.