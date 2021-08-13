Sumter PD looking for man wanted for failure to appear as a witness involving an attempted murder case

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says they are looking for a man wanted for failure to appear in court as a witness. Police say 21-year-old Tae Lee Choice is accused of failing to appear as a witness regarding a 2017 attempted murder case.

According to investigators, Choice frequents the Apollo Road area of Sumter County and may be driving a white Honda Accord.

If you know where Choice is or where he could be, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.