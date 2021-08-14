Gamecock QB Luke Doty suffers injury in Friday practice

South Carolina sophomore quarterback Luke Doty injured his foot during a practice Friday afternoon, according to a source close to the team.

Doty suffered a mid-foot fracture and minor ligament damage after getting inadvertently stepped on late in practice Friday. Xrays, MRI and cat scan will be evaluated by outside team consultants.

New Gamecock football coach Shane Beamer is scheduled to address the media at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Doty played in eight games, making a pair of starts during the 2020 season and completed close to 61-percent of his passes. He was listed as the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback entering fall camp.

Should Doty miss playing time, we assume Jason Brown would be moved to the starting role. He’s been taking the bulk of the second-team snaps during fall camp.

This is a developing story.