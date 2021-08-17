25 years later, family and law enforcement still looking for answers in the murder of Jack Robinson

1/5 IMG 8676 25 years since the murder of Jack Robinson. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

2/5 IMG 8681 25 years since the murder of Jack Robinson. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

3/5 JACK ROBINSON ABC Columbia cold case image

4/5 RCSD Jack Robinson Murder Composite OG Composite sketch Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

5/5 RCSD Jack Robinson Murder Composite 1 Composite sketch Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department









COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County deputies are still investigating a murder case that has gone 25 years cold.

Tuesday marks the 25 year anniversary since Jack Robinson was killed at the Rosewood Boat Landing, which is now called the Jordan Memorial Landing, in 1996. His daughter, Tammy Downs, spoke about justice for her father, saying any amount of information could help Richland County deputies solve this cold case.

There is also a new billboard in front of the State Fairgrounds about Jack’s murder. If you have any information about this cold case, you’re urged to contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.