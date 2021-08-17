Local Living: NASCAR returns to Darlington Raceway next month, Town of Lexington hosting a craft beer festival!

Nascar fans, get ready to start your engines this Labor Day weekend! Nascar is returning to the Darlington Raceway for the second three-race weekend of the year September 4 and 5. The Saturday Night Playoffs Party will officially launch the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The president of the raceway says he has one person to thank for making this race possible. The track “Too Tough to Tame” will host the NASCAR double-header for the first time in track history.

The Town of Lexington is hosting a craft beer festival at the Icehouse Amphitheater. The event will take place this Saturday at 6 p.m. You must be 21 and older and have a valid ID to enter. Tickets are $40 and includes unlimited samples of over 50 different craft beers. You can purchase your ticket online.