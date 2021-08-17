NASCAR returning to “The Track Too Tough to Tame” this September

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– NASCAR fans, get ready to start your engines this Labor Day weekend! NASCAR is returning to the Darlington Raceway for the second three-race weekend of the year September 4 and 5. The Saturday Night Playoffs Party will officially launch the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The president of the raceway says he has one person to thank for making this race possible.

“The Track Too Tough to Tame” will host the NASCAR double-header for the first time in track history.