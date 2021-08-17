Richland Co. Recreation Commission brings ‘All Stars’ program back

Image: RCRC logo

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The new school year is here and while children head back to class, a program to keep them busy after the bell rings is coming back!

The Richland County Recreation Commission says they plan to begin their ‘All Stars’ after school program Monday August 23, 2021 to give students a safe and fun place to spend time after they leave the classroom.

Officials say the program, that will run Monday through Fridays from 2 p.m until 6 p.m has been created to keep children physically engaged while helping them use their creative and social skills through activities like arts, crafts and games. It will also provide a place where children can get a jump start on their homework before they get home for the day under the guidance of on site staff.

Various sites are available for families interested in joining with a one time registration fee of $25 dollars for each child along with a weekly charge of $45 dollars.

Locations are as follows:

Blythewood Park

Caughman Road Park

Hopkins Park

North Springs Park

Polo Road Park

The program is available on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information you can click on the link provided

online at HERE. or you can call (803)741-7272.