Sumter man accused of driving a truck into the front doors of a business on Broad Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a man accused of driving a truck into the front of a business on the 4400 block of Broad Street. Authorities say 38-year-old Graham Patton Bochman was arrested Monday and charged with burglary (non-violent), second degree.

According to investigators, Bochman drove the truck into the business which owned the truck, gaining partial entry. Officials say he then took a tool from inside the building and tried to cut open security bars.

He was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.