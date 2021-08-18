President Biden expected to lay out plan for COVID-19 booster shots

CNN– The White House says President Joe Biden will lay out his COVID-19 booster shot plan today. Preliminary data suggest the general population might need a booster about eight months after their final dose, and they could be offered by mid to late September, pending authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

Both Moderna and Pfizer say their two-dose vaccines are protective for at least six months, but Pfizer submitted initial data to the FDA about a possible third shot.

Some health officials say they want to see more data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials are still gathering data for Johnson & Johnson’s one shot vaccine.