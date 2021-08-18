SCSO: Man wanted for domestic violence, weapons charge following incident on Waynick Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing multiple charges following an incident that occurred last month on Waynick Drive.

According to investigators, 28-year-old Kameron Dunnican is accused of firing a handgun in the direction of a female. Authorities say the tire of the victim’s vehicle was hit.

Authorities say Dunnican is wanted for domestic violence first degree and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Dunnican is described as standing at 6’9″and weighing about 185 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.