Three students injured after shots fired during dismissal at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students are injured after gunshots were fired from a vehicle during afternoon dismissal, according to the school. Officials say the vehicle was driving by when shots were fired.

Officials say the three injured students are in stable condition and their families have been contacted directly.

The school says all students were secured inside the building before they were be taken to the Technology Center on Magnolia Street, where parents and guardians of bus riders need to report in order to pick up their students. Students who drive themselves to school were be able to leave once law enforcement cleared them.

At 5:30 p.m., schools officials reported that all students are safe and being accounted for. They say more information about the three students’ injuries will be released later, but they do not believe the injuries are life threatening.

This is an ongoing story. Updates will be provided as they are available.