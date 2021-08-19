Consumer News: Facebook takes action against the “disinformation dozen,” FAA proposing fines against unruly passengers and more

CNN– Facebook announced Wednesday it has taken action against what’s known as the “disinformation dozen.” It comes a month after the White House singled out 12 users and argued they were responsible for a majority of coronavirus misinformation. Facebook’s vice president of content policy said the social media platform removed more than three dozen pages, groups and Facebook or Instagram pages linked to the 12 people. Facebook also owns Instagram. The “disinformation dozen” was initially identified in March by the Center for Countering Digital Hate.

The Federal Aviation Administration is proposing more than $500,000 in fines against 34 unruly airline passengers. Most of the incidents involve passengers violating the mask mandate. Nine people were accused of hitting or touching another person on the plane, including crew members. Half of the incidents involve flights to or from vacation destinations in Florida.

American Airlines won’t serve alcohol in the main cabin of its planes until 2022. The suspension is part of the effort to cut down on unruly and violent passengers. Main-cabin alcohol service at American was set to resume on September 13, when the transportation mask mandate was originally set to expire.

The new host of Jeopardy is apologizing for past statements about women. A website called The Ringer says it found 2013 and 2014 episodes of a podcast called “The Randumb Show,” in which Mike Richards reportedly commented on women’s bodies. The Ringer says the audio has been removed from the internet, although the website and TMZ posted some of the old clips. Variety has a statement from Richards in which he calls his words a thoughtless, insensitive misjudgment.