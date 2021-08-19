Help support women fighting breast cancer on Red Shirts for Sharon Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can wear your best red shirt and support a good cause Thursday! Bart’s Crazy Good Coffee Shop is hosting a fundraiser for Red Shirts for Sharon Day at 3 p.m. behind the shop at 104 East Boundary Street in Chapin.

Sharon was Bart’s little sister and a 20 year breast cancer survivor who loved to help others battling the illness. You can stop by the coffee shop with your red shirts and help raise funds to help women going through treatment for breast cancer.