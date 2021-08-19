Law enforcement in Saluda arrest man accused of murder

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested after he confessed to murdering another man Thursday morning.

At 6:39 a.m. Thursday, deputies say they received a 911 call about an unconscious male and they responded to a residence on South Rudolph Street with the Saluda Police Department. Authorities say they found a deceased male in the woods behind the residence. Investigators say the victim suffered blunt force trauma to the head and body.

Authorities say they located Salvador Perez-Hernandez nearby, and he was covered with blood. According to investigators, Salvador Perez-Hernandez admitted to the murder during an interview with law enforcement.

According to officials, Perez-Hernandez is charged with murder and was taken to the Saluda County Detention Center.