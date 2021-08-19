Rembert man charged with murder at gas station on Sumter Highway in Lee County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody, accused of a fatal shooting at a gas station on Sumter Highway.

Investigators say the victim, 25-year-old Nashon Hickman was shot at a Shell gas station on Sumter Highway in Lee County and later succumbed to his injuries at Carolina Pines Hospital. Authorities say the inident was caught on surveillance footage.

Investigators say the incident appeared to begin with the victim exchanging words with the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Javon Malik Myers, before they walked away from each other. Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon says Myers then turned around, pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired multiple shots at the victim who fell to the ground, got back up and attempted togo towards a KFC restaurant that was nearby. Authorities say Hickman collapsed again before reaching his vehicle.

Investigators say Myers got into a white sedan and drove off before deputies and EMS arrived.

Deputies say Myers turned himself in at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The investigation is ongoing.