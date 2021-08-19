SCDEW: Increase in initial unemployment insurance claims last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– From August 8-14, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reports an increase in initial unemployment insurance claims.

During that time period, SCDEW says there were 1,436 initial unemployment insurance benefit claims, four more than the week before. The largest number of claims in the state came from Greenville County, with 140.

Last week, SCDEW says an average benefit of $242.94 was paid out to 12,250 claimants.

Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says $6,527,717,054.51 has been paid out to claimants.

To access SCDEW’s full data dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.