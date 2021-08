UofSC students return to campus with new COVID-19 guidelines

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Students at the University of South Carolina are back on campus today, with new COVID-19 guidelines. Along with a campus wide mask mandate, officials say all students are required to take a monthly COVID-19 test. An email will let them know when to take it, and students will have a few days to get it done.

Clemson, Coastal Carolina, and SC State have also instituted mask mandates on campus.