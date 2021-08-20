Richland Two file motion for temporary injunction regarding proviso prohibiting mask mandates

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Midlands school district is turning to the state’s highest court to intervene in the dispute over mask mandates in schools. Friday, attorneys representing Richland School District Two filed a motion for a temporary injunction with the South Carolina Supreme Court regarding the budget proviso that prevents districts from requiring masks. The district is asking the court to prevent the enforcement of challenged portions of the act until it can rule on the mask mandate prohibition.

District Superintendent Baron Davis released the following statement on the petition.

“We are hopeful that the S.C. Supreme Court will grant our request for declaratory and injunctive relief, enabling our district to fulfill our most important obligation to our families — providing a safe and healthy learning environment for all students. The Richland School District Two Board of Trustees, Superintendent and district leaders remain steadfast in our commitment to doing all we can to keep our students and employees safe and our schools open so that our students can receive the highest quality education from face-to-face instruction. We believe masks keep our students and employees safe by reducing the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. DHEC continue to identify this as a critical strategy in preventing the spread of COVID-19.”

This comes after Richland Two leaders met earlier this week to authorize the district to seek counsel about legal strategies to address the proviso.

Hours after the announcement of the petition, Richland Two Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Teresa Holmes released a statement about the action. She says “With a great sense of urgency Richland Two put into action the desire of the Richland Two Board of Trustees to seek legal relief from Appropriates Budget Proviso 1.108 in order to protect our students and employees. There is truly nothing more important to the Board than the safety and welfare of those whom we are entrusted to serve as the elected leaders of our Premier school district. We are hopeful that the S.C. Supreme Court will provide us with the ability to fulfill our highest priority to our community. Our district is extremely appreciative of the pro-bono services provided by The Solomon Law Group and Williams and Williams.”