SCHP: Motorcyclist killed in collision on SC-441

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist was killed in collision on SC-441 near US-521 Friday afternoon.

According to Master Trooper David Jones, the victim was driving a 2020 Yongfu motorcycle east on SC-441 and the other vehicle involved, a 2017 Honda, was traveling West on SC-441. Troopers say the Honda attempted to make a left turn onto US-521 when it struck the motorcycle.

Officials say the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, and they were deceased on the scene. Troopers say the driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says the victim was 27-year-old Charles Wade, of Dalzell. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the University of South Carolina.