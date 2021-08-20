SCSO: Deputies arrest man for pointing and presenting a firearm

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person for an incident that occurred on August 6.

According to officials, 19-year-old Daquan Jamel Cure was sitting in a vehicle with the female victim when he presented a firearm and fired it into the dashboard.

Deputies say additional charges are pending in this investigation.

Officials say Cure was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on Wednesday and released the following day on bond.