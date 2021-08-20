Three students injured in school shooting have been released from hospital

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – The three students injured in a school shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School Wednesday have been released from the hospital and are recovering well, according to the school district.

A statement sent out Friday evening said, “It will take some time to recover from the fear and trauma that our community experienced Wednesday, and we remain committed to supporting our students, teachers, staff and families as we heal together. The counseling services made available in the aftermath of Wednesday’s tragedy will continue as long as they are needed.”

A juvenile suspect was arrested after the incident Wednesday in an on-campus location, which was detached and separate from where students took shelter.

School was cancelled for the remainder of the week. When students come back Monday, all students will be cleared through a metal detector when entering the school.

The district says students should plan for law enforcement-supervised delays as thorough bag checks will also be implemented. Beginning Tuesday clear book bags will also be required. The district says it is providing them to students on Monday.

The district released a YouTube video explaining the changes.

You can also read the full statement regarding security changes at the school:

“Enhanced security protocols will begin at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School Monday, August 23, and will remain in place throughout the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year.

Effective immediately, the Bell Schedule for students at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School has been adjusted. Classes at O-W will begin at 8:55 a.m., with student arrival beginning no earlier than 8:15 a.m., and end at 3:55 p.m. The schedule was adjusted to align with the time school buses reach O-W’s campus in the afternoons and will ensure students at our District’s largest high school transition from their fourth period class directly to available transportation. Doing so means less idle time on campus for large numbers of students and greater supervision at the close of O-W’s instructional day.

All students will be cleared through metal detectors upon their entry into school. On Monday, students should plan for law enforcement-supervised delays as thorough bag checks will also be implemented. Students are asked to bring only what is necessary to speed up the process. A large shipment of clear bookbags has been expedited and is expected to arrive this weekend. Every Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School student will be provided a clear bookbag before dismissal. Throughout the remainder of the year, metal detector access and search of bags will continue. Beginning Tuesday, August 24, clear book bags will be required; any supplemental bags such as those for athletics or personal hygiene items will be searched.

In addition to our School Resource Officer, private security officers have been added and will remain on O-W’s campus throughout the school day. These additional officers are contracted for the remainder of the school year.

Local law enforcement partners will also be on campus to provide an additional presence and enhanced efficiency with arrival, dismissal and traffic at entry and exit points and parking areas.

It is our sincerest hope that these additional measures will offer our students, staff and families a greater sense of comfort as we transition back to school Monday. Again, there will be zero tolerance for any activity which jeopardizes the safety and security of our schools. We appreciate the continued support of all who have the Bruin Family’s best interest at heart and it is with them that we will safely walk back into our beloved school with pride Monday morning. “