Man dead in Sumter Co. golf cart accident

SUMTER CO., COLUMBIA (WOLO): A man driving a golf cart Friday night is dead after he was hit by another vehicle.

It happened on North Kings Highway at Racoon Road around 8:30 p.m.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office says the driver of the golf cart, 74-year-old Frank Sanders, was pronounced dead on scene after being struck from behind, while traveling North bound on North Kings Highway.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and The Sumter County Coroner’s Office in investigating.