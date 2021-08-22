City officials: Be aware of possible flooding in certain areas

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– More rain throughout Sunday could bring 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in the Midlands.

The additional rain could cause minor flooding, say forecasters.

The National Weather service issued a Flash Flood Warning including Lexington SC, Cayce SC, Springdale SC until 3:45 PM EDT

City of Columbia Police officers are placing barriers at Main & Whaley , where they say water is causing flooding concerns.

Experts remind you not to drive through high standing water. Turn around, don’t drown.