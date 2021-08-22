City officials: Be aware of possible flooding in certain areas

Flood prone areas could see flooding
Crysty Vaughan,
City of Columbia Police

Courtesy City of Columbia Police Twitter

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– More rain throughout Sunday could bring 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in the Midlands.

The additional rain could cause minor flooding, say forecasters.

The National Weather service issued a Flash Flood Warning including Lexington SC, Cayce SC, Springdale SC until 3:45 PM EDT

 City of Columbia Police officers are placing barriers at Main & Whaley , where they say water is causing flooding concerns.

Experts remind you not to drive through high standing water. Turn around, don’t drown.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts