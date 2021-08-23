DHEC: Rabid bat found near Washington Street and Lincoln Street in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says a bat that was found near Washington Street and Lincoln Street in Columbia tested positive for rabies. Officials say there are no reports of people or animals exposed to the bat so far.

According to DHEC, the bat was submitted to a lab for testing on Thursday, August 19, and confirmed to have rabies the following day.

Officials with DHEC say you should contact them is you know of any people or animals exposed to rabid animals. Authorities describe exposure to a rabid animal as a bite, scratch or contact with the animals body fluids.

“Rabid bats have been known to transmit the rabies virus to people and pets,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “People don’t always realize they’ve been bitten since bat teeth are tiny and bites are easy to overlook. Because of this, you should always assume a person has potentially been bitten when they wake up to find a bat in a room or tent; a bat is found where children, pets, or persons with impaired mental capacity (intoxicated or mentally disabled) have been left unattended; or a person or pet has been in direct contact with a bat.”

DHEC advises you to never handle a bat or other stray animal with your bare hands.

“Although bats can carry rabies, not every bat is infected with the virus. Bats are an important part of South Carolina’s ecosystems and deserve a healthy degree of respect just like all wild animals,” said McCollister. “You can’t tell if a bat, or any other animal, has rabies by simply looking at it. Rabies must be confirmed in a laboratory. Unusual behavior in bats that might indicate the animal has rabies includes daytime activity, inability to fly, and being found in places they are not usually seen, like in your home or on your lawn.”

If you believe your pet has been exposed to a rabid animal, DHEC urges you to contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Columbia office at 803-896-0620 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday). To report a bite or exposure after these hours, call the DHEC after-hours service number at 888-847-0902.