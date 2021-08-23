FCSO: Winnsboro man charged with attempted murder for shooting incident nearly a year ago

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, a Winnsboro man turned himself in Thursday and has been charged in connection with a shooting that took place nearly a year ago.

Authorities say the charges stem from an incident that occurred August 28, 2020 on Reservoir Road. Deputies say they were called to the Reservoir Road and Ella Lane area for reports of shots being fired at a juvenile. Investigators say the only information they were given at the time was that the suspect was in a green Volkswagen Jetta.

This year, investigators say they were given information about a August 2020 shooting that led them to develop Shakien R’Marcus Holmes as the suspect. Deputies say they obtained warrants for his arrest, and he turned himself in on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Authorities say Holmes is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.