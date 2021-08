Something happened last week that doesn’t happen very often. It rained at the top of Greenland’s Ice Sheet, at over 10,500 feet in elevation. Scientists have been studying the Greenland Ice Sheet for decades. The reason? If it completely melts as the planet warms, it will add roughly 20 feet to sea level. Yes, 20 feet.

Check out this article:

Something Rare Happened This Week – It Rained At The Greenland Summit (forbes.com)