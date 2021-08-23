One dead after vehicle hits several trees on I-95 in Clarendon

CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person is dead after a vehicle collision on Sunday.

Troopers say it happened on I-95 North at mile marker 124 around 3:10 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2013 GMC Yukon SUV lost control, went off the left side of the road, overturned and hit several trees.

Authorities say the passenger died, while the driver was taken to a local hospital.

Highway Patrol and the Clarendon County Coroner’s Office are investigating this incident.