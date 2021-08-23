Orangeburg County deputies looking for individuals accused of robbing two Dollar General stores

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for individuals suspected of robbing Dollar General stores at gunpoint.

“We can see in security footage there is a weapon used in each of these robberies,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’re aggressively pursuing these individuals before someone is hurt.”

Sheriff Ravenell says a Dollar General on Five Chop Road was robbed by an armed male wearing a mask on August 16. According to investigators, the store employees fled to an adjacent room and locked the door behind them. Authorities say the suspect located a quantity of cash behind behind the counter and fled the scene. Investigators say the suspect is a Black male wearing all black and white gloves.

On Sunday, the sheriff says the Dollar General on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard was robbed by two gunmen. Investigators say the two took cash and left the scene. Authorities say one gunman was wearing a white shirt and the other was wearing a dark hoodie.

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.