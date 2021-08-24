Suspended Ft. Jackson soldier found guilty of assault caught on viral video

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A suspended Ft. Jackson drill sergeant has been found guilty for an assault on video that became viral in April.

According to the Post & Courier, Jonathan Pentland, 42 is charged with third-degree assault for pushing Deandre Williams, 22, as he was walking in the Summit neighborhood on April 12.

Richland County deputies say Williams is accused of approaching several neighbors in a threatening manner and a neighbor asked Pentland to get involved.

In court, Williams testified that he was just walking in the neighborhood, while Pentland said he was defending others after hearing reports of Williams harassing other neighbors.

The viral video of the assault sparked protests outside of Pentland’s home.

Deputies say his home was later vandalized, with objects thrown at the house and a light fixture became damaged.

Authorities arrested Taijier Ellist for the incident.

The Post & Courier reports that Magistrate Judge Diedra Wilson Hightower said Pentland will spend either 30 days in jail or pay a $1,087 fine for the guilty verdict.