Dutch Fork-Gaffney game cancelled in wake of player’s death

The Dutch Fork-Gaffney game Friday night has been cancelled after the death of a Silver Foxes’ player this week.

According to Gaffney’s twitter page, the game was called off out of respect for the deceased player.

“Out of an abundance of respect to the Dutch Fork HS community and the @dfhsfootball team, Friday’s game between the Indians and Silver Foxes has been CANCELLED.. Our prayers are with Dutch Fork in the days and weeks ahead. May you find healing in these difficult times,” according to the page.

Senior offensive lineman Jack Alkhatib died Thursday night after he collapsed during an evening practice. Dutch Fork had moved the start of its practice to 7 p.m. from 4 p.m. due to the heat.

