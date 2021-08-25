Richland deputies arrest man accused of shooting into crowd injuring 2

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — A man accused of opening fire into a crowd of people earlier this month is now behind bars.

Wednesday The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of 28 year old Jaquan King who officials say fired rounds from a gun while in a parking lot in the 2 hundred block of O’Neil Court around 2 a.m. August 1, 2021.

Deputies say two of those shots struck a man and a woman who were located once police arrived on the scene to investigate a call for shots fired. Both victims were taken to an area hospital to be treated for their gunshot wounds.

According to deputies, King shot at the victims and their friends after witnessing one of his friends get into a verbal altercation over what authorities say were unwanted advances Kings’s friend was making to the female while they were leaving a nearby business.