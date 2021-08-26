Fort Mill Middle, Forest Creek Middle go virtual

The two middle schools will go viral temporarily

Drew Bollea reports

CHARLOTTE, NC – A Fort Mill middle school is transitioning into virtual learning beginning Thursday morning due to a spike in Covid cases at the school.

Forest Creek Middle school will go to all virtual learning from August 26th until at least September 9th.

Across the Fort Mill school district, there are more than 1,180 kids in quarantine. 166 students have tested positive for Covid. Forest Creek has the most positive tests at 29.

“Unfortunately, I’m not surprised at all,” said Whitney Hough, a Fort Mill parent.

Hough has two children who will attend Forest Creek In the coming years.

“If we were going to be doing face to face it was going to be an eventual thing to happen if we were not going to be mandating masks,” said Hough.

She says she believes more schools will have to shift to all virtual as cases rise and masks remain optional.

In June South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a law that bans school districts from mandating masks and tied the law to state funding.

That ban on mask mandates is being challenged by the ACLU. They claim the law excludes vulnerable students from public schools.

Governor McMaster has said it should be up to the parents to decide on masks.

The Fort Mill school district made the decision to obey the state law at their most recent meeting.

The superintendent said this week that the district has to follow the law because they rely so heavily on state funding to operate.

The district issued a statement saying in part:

“We understand this transition may cause a hardship for some families and we can assure this decision was made after a thorough review of our contact tracing data and with the safety of our students, staff and community in mind.”

Hough says virtual learning, which she experienced last year, can put a strain on parents.

“It’s really hard to be a parent right now. You struggle so much trying to decide what the right decision is,” said Hough.