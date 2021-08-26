Gamecock wide receiver not currently with football program

Gamecock wide receiver Randrecous Davis is not currently with the Carolina football program, according to the team.

In a statement released to ABC Columbia Thursday, Shane Beamer said: “Dreak is not with the team right now. As everyone knows, he’s battled numerous injuries during his time here at South Carolina. He’s taking some time right now to focus on his health and his future.”

Davis is a former four-star prospect in the 2016 class and played a total of 19 games for the Gamecocks over the last five seasons. He had 12 total receptions and a touchdown.

“Dreak” has battled injuries the last few years, including an ankle sprain in 2019 and a stress fracture in 2020.