Local Living: Library Book Sale and Walk on the Riverway

Curing Kids Cancer is hosting their 8th annual fire truck pull today through Saturday.

Teams of 10 or 12 will see who can pull a fire truck the furthest — through a virtual fundraiser.

All proceeds will benefit the gamecocks Curing Kids Cancer 1.2 million Dollar endowment to the Children’s Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders Clinic at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital.

You can register with your team https://curingkidscancer.org/events/8th-annual-curing-kids-cancer-fire-truck-pull

Looking for a good book?

The Richland County Library announced today the return of their Book Sale.

The book sale will take place on Saturday, September 18th.

You can sign up for a 90 minute shopping shift.

The sale will take place at the Richland Library Operations Center off Lancewood Road near Dutch Square Mall.

For more information head to the Richland Library’s website https://www.richlandlibrary.com/events?page=8

Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood is inviting you to watch a “Movie in the Park” this weekend.

You can catch the Disney movie “Soul” on Saturday starting at 8pm.

You can bring lawn chairs or blankets to watch the movie — admission is free — and there will be plenty of food vendors say organizers.