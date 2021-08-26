SC Department of Education to reinstate mask mandate on school buses

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Education has announced it will enforce a mask mandate on school buses once again.

Officials say all school districts must comply with this requirement no later than Monday, August 30.

The department is enforcing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s requirement of using face coverings on state owned and operated school buses, after seeing an increase of COVID-19 cases recently due to the Delta variant.

To help out schools with this requirement, SCDE says it will equip all state-owned school buses with an adequate supply of face coverings that meet the CDC order requirements.

If a student boards a bus without a mask, bus drivers should offer the student a mask.

According to SCDE, no student should be denied transportation for failing to follow the CDC order.

On July 6, the department announced it would stop enforcing the CDC’s January 29 order that requires people to wear face coverings on public transportation conveyances and hubs, which includes school buses.

But they announced Thursday that they will enforce it again, saying they need to lower the risk of spreading the virus in schools and to keep the schools open and operating as safely as possible.

To read the entire order, click here.