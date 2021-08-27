Centerville Elementary in Gilbert to shift to e-learning

Gilbert, S.C. (WOLO)–Another Midlands elementary school is shifting to e-learning starting next week.

Friday Centerville Elementary School in Gilbert sent a letter to parents informing them of the change that will last from August 30th through September 3rd.

Lexington District One officials say as of Friday morning 41% of students were absent from school because they are either COVID-19 positive, showing symptoms, or quarantined because of contact with another person.

Cayce elementary has also moved to e-learning.

Here is the letter that was sent to Centerville Elementary parents:

Dear CES Families:

Beginning Monday, August 30, Centerville Elementary School will temporarily shift all students from face-to-face instruction to e-learning for the week of August 30–September 3.

Students are tentatively scheduled to come back to school and resume face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, September 7. There will be no school-related clubs, activities and/or events next week.

Please know we did not make this decision lightly, as a shift in instructional model impacts all families.

We made this decision based on the school’s percentage of students and staff who are positive, as well as the percentage of students and staff who are also quarantined.

As of Friday morning, more than 41% of CES students were absent from school because they are either COVID-19 positive, showing symptoms or in quarantine because of close contact with a positive person.

Also, as of Friday morning, 15% of CES staff are absent from school because they are either COVID-19 positive, showing symptoms, quarantined or caring for an excluded child.

For these reasons, we will temporarily move all students to e-learning for the week of August 30–September 3. We will tentatively shift back to face-to-face learning on September 7.

Your child’s teacher will reach out to you with information about learning for next week by Monday morning. During this e-learning period, your student is expected to participate in e-learning activities and complete work given to your student by the teacher.

Families can pick up no-cost student meals on Monday, August 30, and Wednesday September 1, from 12–1 p.m., at the CES bus loop.

Thank you for your understanding as we work to provide quality instruction for our students while keeping children and staff safe.

Dr. Greg Little, Superintendent and Heath Branham, CES Principal