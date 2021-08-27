Dirt bike driver identified after fatal collision on SC Highway 6 in Gaston

GASTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the dirt bike driver killed in a collision in Gaston on Thursday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Christopher Ledbetter, 39, was riding a dirt bike with no lights on at SC Highway 6 at Mimosa Drive at 5:30 a.m.

According to investigators, Ledbetter failed to yield the right-of-way and was hit by a truck travelling east.

Authorities say he later died at a local hospital, while the truck driver was treated at the scene and released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this incident.